The Saginaw Spirit’s new goal is scoring a victory against opioid addiction and overdoses.
The organization is teaming up with local partners to put the problem on ice.
Saginaw Spirit, Families Against Narcotics Great Lakes Bay Region, and all four Great Lakes Bay Region hospitals are taking on the opioid epidemic.
“Saginaw Spirit and our foundation are really proud to be partnering with these groups,” said Lori Ziolkowski, found of Families Against Narcotics.
She also has personal connection to the epidemic.
“Our daughter, Amanda, when she was 18-years-old, overdosed on heroin in May 2013. Thankfully, she didn’t die from that drug overdose. And she’s now three and a half years in recovery,” Ziolkowski said.
She said that moment helped launch her fight against opioids.
“We have an issue in our community that’s happening to people regardless of demographics. It doesn’t care who you are. And we are stepping up to say we need to stop this,” Ziolkowski said.
Community leaders say education is key.
“If you have a loved one or yourself that is in need of education awareness on this effort, come on down to the Dow Event Center,” said Craig Goslin, president of the Saginaw Spirit.
Three Narcan kits will now be available at the Dow Event Center and are easily accessible to anyone.
Ziolkowski said the leading effort by the Saginaw Spirit will help save more lives.
“It’s just such an amazing thing when you get somebody who is a large organization to step up and say we’re going to put Narcan in our facility. We’re going to be vocal about this in the community and what that does is it helps other organizations in the community to say, ‘oh my gosh, we should probably address this too,’” Ziolkowski said.
Saginaw Spirit is hosting an opioid awareness night at Saturday’s game. It starts at 7:05 p.m. with 24 opioid resource tables available in the Red Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.