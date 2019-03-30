TV5 has confirmed when the Saginaw Spirit's next Ontario Hockey League Playoff series will begin.
Game 1 of the OHL Western Conference Semifinals between the Spirit and the Soo Greyhounds will be on Friday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw.
Game 2 will be on Sunday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m.
This is a best of 7 game series.
Stay with WNEM for continuing coverage on-air and online of the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL Playoffs.
