Saginaw Spirit's own Cole Perfetti was drafted 10th overall in the 2020 NHL draft.
Perfetti was drafted to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
That makes him the highest player selected in the NHL draft in franchise history.
"The 18-year-old was the fifth ranked North American skater going into the Draft by NHL Central Scouting Service after finishing second in Ontario Hockey League scoring during the 2019-20 season," the Saginaw Spirit said in a press release.
