Saginaw’s Splash Park will remain closed until further notice due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19, according to the city.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a very challenging time for everyone, and the near future looks uncertain as we continue to work through the phases of the state’s MI Safe Start Plan,” said Phil Karwat, Public Services Director. “It takes weeks of preparation to get the Splash Park open, with safety and cleanliness being the city’s highest priorities.”
City Manager Tim Morales said the situation is uncertain.
“Only time will tell if we will be able to open for the summer of 2020.,” said Morales. “There are so many variables at this point, from the state guidelines, ‘essential’ activities, the efficiency of opening for only a month or two, and part time staffing for the city. I think the only reasonable choice is to keep the Splash Park closed indefinitely until we have more information from county health officials as well as state and federal leaders.”
