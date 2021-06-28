The Saginaw Spirit’s opening game against the Erie Otters will take place on Oct. 16 at the Dow Event Center. This is the third time the Spirit will play their first home game with the Otters.
In the home opener of the 2013-2014 season, the Spirit were led by a 43-save performance by goaltender Jake Paterson, securing a 2-1 victory. The Otters got their revenge the following season with a 7-1 win over Saginaw.
The last time the Spirit opened their season at home was the 2018-2019 season when the world was introduced to Cole Perfetti, who helped lead the Spirit past the Soo Greyhounds, 5-2.
This is the Spirit’s 20th season.
For more information on season tickets for the 2021-2022 season, visit saginawspirit.com/season-tickets.
(0) comments
