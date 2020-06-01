Saginaw is still planning on having its Fourth of July fireworks show.
Saginaw Area Fireworks posted on June 1 that as of today, they are moving forward with the celebration.
In a post, they said “There are so many unknowns in these uncertain times and although our celebration will most likely be different than last year’s, one thing is for sure: We feel a need to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks. As safety is our top priority, we also understand that circumstances could change our plans at the last minute due to conditions beyond our control.”
The post went on to say “…we believe our community deserves and needs this event. So many families look forward to this yearly tradition. This show is not just about pretty fireworks, it is a symbol of our patriotic freedom and love for our country. It brings people together, which our community needs now more than ever.”
No bands or picnics will be held as of right now, and there will be a limited festival.
The group is asking for donations as restrained its ability to host fundraisers and receive essential donations like it has done in the past.
You can send donations to: P. O. Box 1923, Saginaw MI, 48605. An online donation portal is also upcoming. They are still also collecting cans and bottles as a way of raising funds.
(1) comment
Idiots.
