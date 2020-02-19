It’s the feel of the leather hugging his hand, and the baseball slamming into his glove.
That’s what keeps 10-year-old Landon Cooley’s feet planted on turf, and his catcher’s hand in ready mode.
“When I was little and I first realized baseball was a sport, and first went to practice, I fell in love with it and I didn’t want to stop playing after practices,” Cooley explained.
Braedyn Boell, 10, knows that feeling well. He says if he could he would play baseball every day. “I love baseball because whenever you’re on the field and get that adrenaline hyped up, you get good plays and do good, you can win championships.”
President of the Sugar Beets, Corky Thompson, had that passion for playing as a kid growing up in Saginaw. That’s why he decided to open a state-of-the-art youth baseball training facility right in the city.
The Sugar Beets have 20 teams, that’s more than 200 families, from 32 Mid-Michigan communities.
If you want to be on the Sugar Beets, you’ve got to give back. Sugar Beets don’t just swing a bat or pitch a ball. “We want to use the sport to put a carrot in front of them, but we still want them to volunteer, to be leaders in classrooms, and be leaders in the community,” Thompson explained.
Sugar Beets’ moms and dads volunteer as well. Besides coaching, many of the parents pitched in to get the new facility up and running. Like Ed Boell, Braedyn’s dad. He says he’s committed to Thompson and the Beets’ vision. “It’s a great way to give back to the Saginaw community and make this a better place to learn and be a better citizen.”
There’s a reason the Sugar Beets’ new facility is in the City of Saginaw. But it’s not because it’s the perfect size, or the right location. Thompson says he wants his organization to help bring fresh new energy into the city. “It’s about Saginaw awesome. That’s what we’re trying to build on. If we can be part of that with our 200 families, then we are succeeding.”
