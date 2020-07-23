Big league baseball is back and the little guys and gals will also be hitting the tri-cities on July 25.
The Saginaw Sugar Beets will be hosting a huge tournament starting July 25 and running through July 27.
This will feature 100 youth baseball teams from ages eight to 18.
To abide by the governor’s gathering restrictions, the tourney will be played at 16 fields across the TV5 viewing area that spans from St. Louis to Reese.
“That is our way to combat the social distancing,” said Corky Thompson with the Saginaw Sugar Beets. “Stay within the guidelines of the governor. So, we are not using all the fields at every site. We are more spread out and we have manipulated the schedule to where teams are playing back-to-back and then they can take off.”
The youth baseball season started six weeks ago for the Sugar Beets and this is the second tourney they have hosted this season.
They haven’t been seeking publicity for their games because they don’t want to draw a crowd to their games.
“When Governor Whitmer was first opening things up, and then we actually hosted a tournament two weekends after that, it was a smaller tourney, but we still had 50 teams, and again we spread it out, so we could be as good as we could be. But you didn’t want to do something that say that got you canceled for the rest of the summer.”
There will be no arguing face-to-face with these umpires.
Kids are told not to spit sunflower seeds and bats and other items will be consistently wiped down to keep things safe.
Thompson says that playing this summer has brought back some social normalcy for these kids.
“I think it is about their social development for them to grow just as much as it is the baseball and what they are doing on the field. A chance to interact the feelings and the emotions that go with it. I think all of that plays a big part in their mental stability so to speak.”
Thompason says it’ so far so good this summer and to his knowledge, there haven’t been any COVID-19 breakouts following these baseball events.
