The superintendent of Saginaw Public Schools is suggesting starting the school year in a virtual format.
In a letter Monday, Ramont Roberts said a change to the Return to Learn plan will be discussed at Wednesday's school board meeting.
Roberts cited the number of COVID-19 cases in Saginaw compared to other areas in the region, the number of families opting for virtual option, the status of personal protection equipment orders, the protocols needed when someone does test positive and survey results from staff as reasons for the proposed change.
Any changes to the plan need to be approved by the school board.
Roberts said he's asking the board to approve a start the year online at Wednesday's meeting.
