November is National Adoption Month.
This month celebrates families forged through adoption, the professionals who work to help kids, and recognizes the children who are still waiting for a home.
On Tuesday, a Saginaw teen finally found his home.
“It’s been a long road, and like they said, he’s been pretty unhappy. He’s finally happy,” said Robert Bennett, Braedon’s adoptive father.
Braedon, 15, was in Bennett’s foster care through Samaritas since October 2019. Bennett filed for adoption last summer.
“He’s been looking forward to going home for so long and he wasn’t able to. And I have room. There’s space in my heart, space in my family, so let him in,” Bennett said.
Braedon was just one of 14 kids who found their forever family on Tuesday. But it wasn’t Bennett’s first rodeo. Before Braedon, he adopted three other children who are all grown now.
“These children need a home. And they need a place to be comfortable and happy and know they’re loved. I have room and I have the ability to do it. So I do it,” Bennett said.
Braedon said he finally feels at home.
“It feels really safe, comfortable. And it just feels like a forever home,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.