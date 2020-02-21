Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting in Saginaw.
MSP Lt. David Kaiser said two men entered a home in the 1500 block of Annesley Street for what they believe was an attempted robbery.
A 17-year-old Saginaw man was in the home at the time and investigators believe he tried to confront the intruders, Kaiser said.
The 17-year-old was shot and killed.
The two suspects ran from the home, Kaiser said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Saginaw County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
