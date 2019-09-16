A Saginaw teen is in intensive care after being shot in the head.
At approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, Saginaw County Central Dispatch received a call from someone stating that a shooting just occurred on the 2100 block of Robinwood.
Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said a 17-year-old male was shot in the head and taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
The initial investigation revealed that the gunshot came from inside the home.
The teen is in intensive care.
Officials said no arrest has been made.
MSP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.