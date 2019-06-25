The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced Tuesday that the City of Saginaw is one of 32 in Michigan awarded the Redevelopment Ready Communities certification.
The recognition comes as a result of the city’s efforts at attracting private investments and making improvements to planning and zoning to promote opportunities.
“The City of Saginaw is experiencing a wonderful revitalization,” said Mayor Floyd Kloc. “I’m proud of this great work accomplished by our RRC team under the leadership of Yolanda Jones.”
The RRC is a no cost program that gives communities help in drawing investment and redevelopment. Saginaw has been working through the process of becoming more competitive for the last three years.
State and local leaders will be on hand at a special event, Friday, June 28th at the SVRC Marketplace when the certification will be awarded. The awards ceremony begins at 11 a.m.
Certification is the formal recognition that the city has removed barriers and streamlined the process of becoming more open to development.
