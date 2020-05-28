Saginaw Township is asking for help from residents as they begin cleanup from last week's flooding.
Staring Friday morning at 7 a.m., Bourdow Contracting will be collecting debris left behind by the floodwaters.
Residents are being asked to get cars out of the street so the contractors vehicles can easily maneuver the streets.
Residents are also being asked to only leave trash near the curb so the contractors don't accidentally take things that aren't trash.
Collection is starting along West Michigan Avenue and will work westward ending on Valentine Court. Arboretum Drive will also have a pick up.
Collection will continue into Saturday and could also continue Monday if needed. There will be no collections Sunday.
Waste Management dumpsters will still be located at West Michigan Park.
If collection continues to Monday, residents are asked to put normal household trash in a separate area along the roadside for Waste Management to collect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.