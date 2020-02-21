A Saginaw Township man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to meet up with a minor for sex.
Lt. Rick Herren with Saginaw Township Police confirmed detectives arrested James Mochen at the Fashion Square Mall on Feb. 12 at around 6 p.m. after a long-term online investigation.
“An adult Saginaw Township man was arrested by Saginaw Township Police Detectives following a lengthy online investigation whereby the suspect solicited what he believed to be a minor female for the purposes of sexual activity,” Herren told TV5.
Mochen was charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and child sexually abusive activity.
