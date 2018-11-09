A 56-year-old Saginaw Township man has died following a Thursday night crash.
It happened at around 8 p.m. on Weiss Street, between Greendale and Berberovich Drives.
Saginaw Township police Chief Don Pussehl said Guadalupe Olgine was westbound on Weiss when he crossed the centerline into eastbound traffic.
One driver avoided him, but Olgine’s Chevy Impala was hit by an 80-year-old Saginaw Township woman.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Saginaw Township woman had minor injuries.
The investigation is still underway, although speed is not believed to be a factor.
Investigators said toxicology results may provide more information, but there was no obvious medical condition/emergency at the time.
