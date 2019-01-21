A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Mid-Michigan driver in Ingham County
On Saturday, Jan. 19 at 8:40 a.m., Meridian Township Police were sent to the area of Grand River Avenue, east of Meridian Road, for the crash.
20-year-old James Matthew Stewart of Saginaw Township was killed in the crash, officials confirm.
Stewart is the son of 35th Circuit Court Judge, Honorable Matthew J. Stewart.
Stewart’s vehicle hit another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction head on.
Stewart was not wearing his seat-belt at the time of the crash, according to investigators.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this incident.
The cause is still under investigation.
While police continue their investigation, anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Meridian Township Police Department at (517) 853-4800 or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s social media sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.