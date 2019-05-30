A Saginaw Township Police Officer is being credited with saving a woman who was choking.
Officer Jeffrey Fenton was called to the TGI Fridays on Tittabawassee Road at around 5 p.m. on May 29.
When he arrived, Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl Jr. said a bystander was doing CPR on a 56-year-old woman.
Officer Fenton, a 2-year veteran of the force, noticed the woman’s face was blue, and she was not breathing. That’s when Pussehl said he checked her mouth and found a piece of steak lodged in her throat.
He was able to dislodge the meat, and the woman resumed breathing.
Pussehl said by the time paramedics arrived, the woman was conscious and alert, and able to sit up.
