The Saginaw Township Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at South Colony Place.
Officers arrived at the scene roughly before 4:00 a.m. Once they located an apartment where the incident took place, a few suspects left with police. One suspect remained behind.
SWAT responded to the scene and entered the unit. No one is hurt, and the suspect surrendered peacefully.
Stay with TV5 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.