The Saginaw Township Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at South Colony Place.

Officers arrived at the scene roughly before 4:00 a.m. Once they located an apartment where the incident took place, a few suspects left with police. One suspect remained behind.

SWAT responded to the scene and entered the unit. No one is hurt, and the suspect surrendered peacefully.

Stay with TV5 for updates on this developing story.

