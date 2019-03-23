The Saginaw Township Police Department is warning residents to not fall prey to a recent phone scam.
Reports of the scam suggest that these scammers are calling residents, claiming they are from the police department and will request money.
Saginaw Township Police said they would not make this kind of call to residents.
Police say if you do get a call of this nature, hang up the phone and block the phone number if possible.
