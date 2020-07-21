Saginaw Township Community Schools released its back to school plan based on guidelines issued by the state.
The schools plan to have in-person learning if the state is in phases 4-6 when it is time for the school to reopen. If the state is in one of the first three phases, students will learn from home.
For more information and a detailed list of main points listed in each phase, click here.
