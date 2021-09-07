From hail to lightning, thunder, heavy rain and winds, many in mid-Michigan will soon be cleaning up debris after Tuesday’s storms.
"The tops of the trees are just shredded,” said Ron Huebner, a Winfield Drive resident.
Saginaw Township residents are recounting the storms that walloped mid-Michigan.
Huebner resides on the hard-hit Winfield Drive.
"It was kind of a scary experience. The wind was swirling around in a circle. All we heard is big thuds of trees falling,” Huebner said.
Amy Bartels’ parents live on the same street as Huebner.
"I've never seen anything like this,” Bartels said. "I got a call from my mom who said, 'I don't think I'm going to be able to get out of the driveway tomorrow."
Bartels rushed to help, and found a neighborhood littered with fallen trees.
A five-minute drive away, at Cabaret Woods Apartments, another uprooted tree narrowly missed Mitchell Kloc's apartment. He was home when it happened.
"I genuinely thought it was a tornado there for a second,” Kloc said. "The power went off, I came out to see what he was doing, looked out this window, and literally watched it snap."
Kloc counts his blessings that it wasn't worse.
"I thought it was going to cave in one of the roofs, but I don't know how it managed to completely split both of them,” Kloc said.
Over on Winfield drive, Huebner believes it will take a few weeks to clean up.
"Everyone is safe and that's the good thing,” Huebner said.
