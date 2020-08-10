Saginaw Township School Board has voted to start the school year online.
The board voted 5-2 to have at least the first month of school be online when school start September 1.
They're adopting the superintendent's recommendations to do remote learning and transition back to in-person classes.
The goal right now is to be back in the classroom full time by October 26. They would have a soft return starting at the beginning of October which would last three weeks.
The superintendent plans to get Chromebooks and internet capabilities to all families and students that need them.
They also plan to continue their lunch program.
