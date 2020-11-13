Saginaw Township Community Schools will be moving back to remote learning.
Superintendent Bruce Martin announced Friday evening that in-person learning will stop immediately.
Students will have the day off on Monday Nov. 16 and begin remote learning on Tuesday Nov. 17.
The change comes as Saginaw County is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Martin said instruction will be as robust as a regular school day.
Students already in virtual learning will continue school as normal.
The school is developing a plan for students to pick up personal belongings.
Martin said they plan to resume face-to-face learning on Monday, Jan. 4.
