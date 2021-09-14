After students have been back in school for only a few weeks, the school boards for Saginaw Township Community Schools and Swan Valley School District have implemented a mask mandate for all students and staff.
“The decision was based upon recommendations from the CDC, MDHHS, the Saginaw County health Department and a large number of regional health care providers,” a letter to Saginaw Township parents said. “Additionally, case counts are rising within the school district, and we want to be proactive before the numbers spin out of control.”
The Swan Valley mandate goes into Wednesday, Sept. 15 and the mandate for Saginaw Township begins Monday, Sept. 20.
“The Swan Valley School Board has issued this mandate due to the fact nearly 200 students and staff have already been impacted by COVID-19 this school year,” a letter to Swan Valley parents said.
Both mandates allow masks to be removed while eating or drinking. In Saginaw Township, students who present a medical reason in writing from a doctor and vaccinated teachers who are working with children that are hard of hearing or with developmental conditions.
