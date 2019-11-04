A Saginaw Township teen won an award for throwing the first pitch at a Loons game over the summer.
Kellen is 14-years-old and has cerebral palsy. He won Minor League Baseball’s MiLBY award for the best feel-good moment after throwing the first pitch at the Loons Inclusion Game on July 21.
His mom, Karin O’Connell said her son is a big sports fan who loves the Loons, the Red Sox, the Golden State Warriors, and Michigan State University. She adds that he is a huge Detroit Lions fan.
The Loons asked Kellen to throw the first pitch at their Inclusion Game. O’Connell said the guys on the team treat Kellen like he’s part of the team, like a brother.
