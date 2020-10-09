After seven months, movie theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, and trampoline parks are getting the green light to reopen.
Airborne Adventure is gearing up to open their doors to customers.
“We're happy that we're able to come back and come back to work,” said Operations Manager Jordan henry. “Just having a light at the end of the tunnel."
Seven months of downtime has made Henry, all the more eager to reopen safely.
"It was like a seven-month vacation that by the end of month two I was begging to end," he said.
In order to keep their guests safe while they jump there are some of the new precautions Airborne Adventure is taking
"Anybody that comes in our building must wear a mask,” he said. “We also got a fogger. Which we use to sanitize bathroom, party rooms, foam. All up to FDA regulations. We have social distance lines waiting for attractions. We also have touch free entrances to and from our park."
They’re also performing frequent wellness checks for all employees.
Also opening Friday are movie theaters.
Some of the precautions they're taking include paperless tickets, mask requirements, social distancing, and ramping up their cleaning and sanitizing.
