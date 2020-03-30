Saginaw Transit Authority Services will be suspending more services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting April 4, STARS will be suspending Saturday LIFT and express Dial-A-Ride services until further notice.
Dial-A-Ride will still be available for trips Monday through Friday 5:55 a.m. to 8:55 p.m.
Rides to Wellness will not change. Saturday dialysis riders can also still schedule rides.
“STARS is watching ridership trends closely and making sure that we offer service only when it’s needed and trying to react quickly,” STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens said. “The cuts STARS has made will continue to serve the health of our drivers and staff as well as the public.”
