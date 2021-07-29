The surge in new COVID-19 cases is the result of the faster-spreading Delta variant.
"It wasn't a shock to us. We knew it was coming, it was just a matter of time," said Kristi Villalobos, Nursing Administrator with the Tuscola County Health Department,
"We've been operating under the idea that probably the cases that we are seeing are some of the Delta variant," said Chris Harrington, Health Officer at the Saginaw County Health Department.
The Tuscola and Saginaw County Health Departments were notified Wednesday that each had a case of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
"It's just the confirmation of what we already knew: that it's here and that it's circulating, and folks just need to remain vigilant against COVID-19," Harrington said.
Harrington and Villalobos said vigilance is especially necessary as cases rise in both counties.
"We're definitely not on a downward trend, we're on an upward trend right now," Harrington said.
"Because of the increase in transmissibility of the delta virus, of course we're concerned. We're seeing about a doubling of cases each week," Villalobos said.
Of the cases spreading nationally, it is estimated 80 percent are of the highly transmissible Delta variant. Now that it is spreading in mid-Michigan, Harrington reminds residents that basic precautions can make a big difference.
"Handwashing, staying home when you don't feel well, and getting your COVID-19 vaccine," Harrington said.
Breaking the cycle of transmission is what stops the virus from mutating. Harrington said all it takes is a little common sense.
"When you know you don't feel right, you don't feel well, don't go to work, don't go to school, don't go to the party. Stay home," Harrington said.
