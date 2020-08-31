An apartment unit in Saginaw Township saw significant damage after a fire broke out Sunday night.
Crews were sent to 5784 Oliver Tree Road at about 10:49 p.m. on Aug. 30.
A cooking fire started in one apartment, but crews were able to contain the blaze to that unit.
The Saginaw Township Fire Department said the unit is not in a livable condition.
The American Red Cross was on the scene to help the affected residents.
No injuries were reported from this fire.
