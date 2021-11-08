A decision to bring a marijuana facility to a mid-Michigan community after previously banning the sale of medical and recreational cannabis.
Officials in Saginaw Township approved a motion allowing a single marijuana testing lab to be built within the township.
"This is the least controversial use under the regulation,” said James Wickman, the township manager.
The regulation that allowed the township to opt out of marijuana shops allows it to opt in. Leaders voted to do so for a marijuana safety compliance facility a lab that would conduct quality assurance tests on the drug for things like potency, moisture, and pesticides.
Now that the board of trustees unanimously approved this motion, they're accepting applicants to be the single testing laboratory in the township.
"Once they have clearance from the state, they could apply here, but there is a process. They would have to come for approval in front of the township board, they have to get a special use permit and go to the planning commission and the board where neighboring property owners are notified and there's a public hearing,” Wickman said.
Wickman hopes the community welcomes a facility of the sort and points out the lab would bring jobs along with it.
"Concerns about aesthetics and appearances and potential attraction of criminal elements, all those other things that folks get concerned about with storefront operations that isn't what's happening here,” Wickman said.
Some residents are supportive but wish the township would take it another step forward and allow commercial cannabis store fronts.
"They should quit wasting their time and already have them here years ago,” said Joshua Cobb, a township resident.
"They're doing it in surrounding communities, why not here? It could make money and pay for schooling, roads, all that,” said Tamaris Jones, another township resident.
