Three people from a Saginaw Township owned business are facing 24 combined felony charges after allegedly stealing heavy-duty machinery equipment according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.
Husband and wife, Andrew Csongradi, 50, Julie Csongradi, 52, and their son, Zachary Csongradi, 23, were arrested on Tuesday. They are the owners of Zackary Electric.
Saginaw Township police were contacted in March by the Livonia Police Department who were investigating the theft of a Bobcat from a work site. A transmitter on the Bobcat was proof it was at the Zackary Electric business.
The Michigan State Police Department coordinated the investigation with Saginaw Township police. They recovered five pieces of equipment including excavators, backhoes, front-end loaders, and a caterpillar according to police.
Warrants were issued for the family on Tuesday and on Wednesday morning they appeared in court before Saginaw County Judge M. Randall Jurrens for arraignment on a combined 24 charges.
Both Julie and Zackary Csongradi are looking at one count of false pretenses over $20,000 and five counts of receiving and concealing more than $20,000 in stolen property. Andrew Csongradi is charged with one count of false pretenses over $20,000, five counts of receiving and concealing more than $20,000 and six counts of larceny by conversation according to police.
