The Saginaw Township Chief of Police has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of drunken driving.
Don Pussehl was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Otsego County.
The Saginaw Township manager, James Wickman, sent TV5 this statement:
"Saginaw Township is aware that Police Chief Pussehl was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol this past weekend. Chief Pussehl was placed on administrative leave on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The Township takes these allegations seriously and have been investigating the matter aggressively. Because this is a private personnel matter, the Township is precluded from commenting further."
At this time there are few details on the arrest. Stay with TV5 as we learn more information.
"private personnel matter"
No, no it's not.
