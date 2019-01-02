It has been nearly a month since recreational use of marijuana was legalized, but you can’t buy it yet.
And municipalities can ban marijuana businesses from opening up shop.
On Wednesday, Jan. 2, the Saginaw Township Planning Commission voted unanimously to keep recreational marijuana facilities out of the township.
Residents were split on the decision.
“Disappointed, very disappointed,” one resident said.
“I feel really good about it. I think they did a great job,” another resident said.
“I think the numbers are great. The township is thriving from an economic standpoint, so we don’t need that kind of new initiative to draw folks here,” said Jimmy Greene, resident.
The commissioners said the decision to ban recreational facilities wasn’t an easy one.
Brian Rombalski, the assistant to the township manager, said the decision by Michigan voters to legalize recreational marijuana in November’s election was incredibly close.
“We’re split. It’s razor thin margins where 86 votes separate it. We’re trying to take into consideration everybody’s accounts. Had it been an overwhelming majority opposed, we would’ve taken this stance sooner than we did,” Rombalski said.
The banning of recreational facilities in the township does not affect Michigan’s marijuana laws created after November’s vote.
The Saginaw Township Board of Trustees still have to vote on a recreational marijuana measure. They meet Monday, Jan. 14.
