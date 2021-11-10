Saginaw Township Community Schools is updating its mask mandate policies beginning Nov. 15.
The school board voted unanimously on the policy changes on Monday.
For grades nine through 12, the mask mandate will be rescinded if the total number of new weekly COVID-19 cases drop below 10 for district students and staff three consecutive weeks. For those same grades, if the total number of new weekly COVID-19 cases among district students and staff exceeds 20 for three consecutive weeks, the district will return to mask mandates.
The school district will still “strongly recommend and encourage” masking guidance in the event a mandate is rescinded.
Students in those grades, as well as staff and administrators, who file a consent form to be drafted by the administration may be exempted from the masking requirement beginning Nov. 15.
Pre-K to eighth grade students in the district will continue masking regardless of the number of COVID-19 cases until Jan. 5. The district will adopt the new mask rules following that date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.