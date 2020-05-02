The intersection of Center and Gratiot is temporarily a posted four-way stop due to a traffic crash.
Police said temporary stop signs are posted near the turn lanes for all north, south, east, and west bound lanes of travel.
Police is asking that drivers use caution at the intersection.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch sent an alert about the crash on Saturday, May 2 at about 7:15 a.m.
According to the alert, police and MMR were on the scene of an injury accident located at Gratiot and Center roads.
The crash caused the power to be out and the area and officials made it a temporary four-way stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.