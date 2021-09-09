GENERIC: police lights

A man accused of sexually assaulting one of his young family members over a period of many years is now facing charges.

David Alan Kellett, a 75-year-old man from Saginaw Township, was arraigned on Sept. 3 on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Saginaw Township Police said after many years of silence, the victim had the courage to report the assaults.

His bond was set at $50,000 and is due back in court for a preliminary exam conference on Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.

