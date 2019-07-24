Man charged after woman shot, killed at Kochville Twp. motel

Troy Wright (Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office)

A Saginaw Township man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday, July 23 for the murder of a woman at a Mid-Michigan motel.

Valarie Denice Wright, 51, died after she was shot in the chest at the Northgate Inn on Bay Road in Kochville Township on April 13, 2018.

Troy Lee Wright was arrested and charged for her death.

On Tuesday, July 23, Troy was sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder. But he must first serve two years for a felony firearm charge, the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office said.

