The Saginaw Township Police Department is looking for a man wanted for questioning in the suspicious death of his wife.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Saginaw Township Police Department was sent to an address on Lamplighter Drive to do a well-being check on a woman there. When officers arrived, they found the woman dead in her home.
Detectives are trying to locate her husband to speak with him. They say 43-year-old Lonnie Ray Mitchell Jr. is 5'9" and around 200 pounds with brown eyes and bald. They believe he could be driving a 2019 white Dodge Durango GT with the license plate number EEV7931.
If you see him, police are urging the public to not approach him and to call 911.
