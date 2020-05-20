Saginaw County Emergency Management and Saginaw Township Officials have announced they are evacuating residents along St. Andrews Road and West Michigan Avenue between Gratiot and Center Road due to rising water levels.
Residents of the River Forest Condominiums and Subdivision are being evacuated to Saginaw Township Center Courts as the courts become a temporary shelter during the flood.
Residents who need assistance with evacuation should contact dispatch at (989) 797-4580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.