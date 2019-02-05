The Saginaw Township Police Department presented Shiawassee County Sheriff's Det./Lt. Scott Shenk with a basket for his part in capturing the suspect accused of shooting Officer Jeff Koenig.
On Jan. 22, prosecutors said Koenig was shot by Joshua Rosebush during a routine traffic stop.
Rosebush is accused of then leading police on a manhunt through several counties, which ended when he was shot by Shenk.
There has been an out-pouring of love and support from people in the community and surrounding areas since the shooting.
The Saginaw Township Police Department wanted to show their support for Shenk by sending the officer a basket.
According to the Saginaw Township Police Department's Facebook page, they wanted to say thank you to the detective from Shiawassee County for his part in capturing the suspect accused of shooting Koenig.
His bravery and dedication to police work is a great example of law enforcement solidarity, the department said.
A fruit basket from Jack's on Bay Road and some Saginaw Township Police swag was given to Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole who would present to Shenk.
