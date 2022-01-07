Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl, Jr. is hanging up his hat after serving the mid-Michigan community for 43 years.
Pussehl issued the following statement to the community:
“I have had the honor and privilege of serving with the three law enforcement agencies in Saginaw County: Bridgeport Township Police Department, Saginaw Police Department and Saginaw Township Police Department for the last 43 years. Today my law enforcement service will be completed as I retire from the profession. How quickly those 43 years have gone by. Some say that when you love what you are doing, then time slips quickly by. This has been the case for me. I have been privileged to work with some of the finest professionals in al walks of life not only in this community but throughout the state. I have met many people and have developed friendships that will last a lifetime. I thank you for your support and guidance throughout the years. Throughout my career I have mt many people under a variety of circumstances… sometimes during pleasant times, sometimes during an emergency and sometimes during a difficult period in their lives. As I look back over the years, I hope that my service was able to offer help and guidance in whatever the situation may have been. If you might feel otherwise, I apologize. Police officers are human too and have their weak moments at times also. I extend my sincere thank you to all the fine public safety members whom I have had the privilege to serve with over the years. You are true professionals who serve your communities each day and keep them safe. Most people are ever so thankful for what you do. I have been blessed to have the good Lord guide and protect me throughout my career and I wish the same for you. Continue to serve with pride, help those in need, and most importantly stay safe. A special thank you to my family, both past and present, who have always supported me even during those times when unfortunately, the job has to take precedence over a family event. Your understanding and support were always appreciated for whish am I truly grateful. It has been my pleasure to serve the fine members of our community. I wish you only the best. May you always be safe and kept from harm.”
Pussehl has served as the Saginaw Township Police Chief since August 2004.
Pussehl's retirement comes after he was placed on administrative leave following a drunk driving arrest on Nov. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.