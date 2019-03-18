Police have closed the intersection of Lawndale and McCarty roads while they investigate a fatal crash in Saginaw Township.
It happened at 1:38 p.m. on Monday, March 18 at the intersection of Lawndale and McCarty roads.
Police said a grey Ford Taurus was northbound on Lawndale Road and stopped at the intersection.
Witnesses told police an eastbound pickup truck on McCarty Road failed to stop for the stop sign and struck the Ford Taurus.
Paramedics attended to the Ford Taurus driver, but the driver died at the scene.
Police requested a crash team to help with the investigation.
The intersection remains closed at this time.
Police plan to release further information as they learn more from the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.