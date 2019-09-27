The Saginaw Township Police Department has identified two people after asking the public for their help.
Police did not say why they were looking for the people, only that it was in regards to an ongoing investigation.
The incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Det. Guest at 989-791-7226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.