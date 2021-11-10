Saginaw Township Police are investigating a deadly traffic collision involving a bicyclist on State Street near Linda Street.
At 2:15 p.m., police responded to the scene for an incident involving a bicyclist. Police believe the bicyclist was travelling westbound on the south sidewalk of State Street near Coolidge Avenue.
The bicyclist attempted to cross State Street towards Linda Street, police said, adding wehicles traveling eastbound on State Street stopped suddenly to avoid the bicyclist.
The bicyclist seemed to wobble while crossing the road and struck the side of a Saginaw Township Community Schools bus that was traveling westbound, police said, adding no students were on the bus.
The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are currently attempting to notify the next of kin.
