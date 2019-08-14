The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating after an alleged break-in at a former roller rink.
Officers were called to the former Brockway Roller Rink, located at 5550 Brockway, on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
Police said four people were seen running from the back area of the building, but they were not seen coming out of the building.
Officers went inside and didn’t find any evidence of stolen items or vandalism.
At this time investigators are not sure how the four individuals could have gained entry.
One officer made contact with an 18-year-old from Saginaw Township who admitted to being in the building. They were taken into custody.
Police do not have a description of the three other individuals involved in this incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
