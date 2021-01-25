Burglary at Lawndale Market
Police are investigating a burglary at Lawndale Market, located at 3005 Lawndale Road in Saginaw Township.

The Saginaw Township Police Department said it happened at 5:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25.

The suspect broke the glass on the front door to get inside, police said.

Investigators believe cigarettes were stolen from the market.

Officers are still reviewing footage to find an image of the suspect.

