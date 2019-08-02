The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating the theft of firearms from a gun store.
The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in Detroit confirmed the investigation on Friday, Aug. 3.
The firearms were stolen from Showtime Guns & Ammo on Bay Road in Saginaw County early Friday morning.
Anyone with information in this incident is urged to call 1 (800) ATF-GUNS.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.