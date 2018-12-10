Saginaw Township Police responded to an injury accident at Seidel and North Center Road.
Central dispatch paged it out at about 7:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 10.
Police said a northbound vehicle on North Center Road failed to yield as it turned onto Siedel Road.
Two people were in each vehicle. Two adults were hurt and child sustained minor injuries.
Police are uncertain if the occupants were wearing their seat belts.
The crash is still under investigation.
