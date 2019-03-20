Saginaw Township Police Department is the first department in the state of Michigan to partner with neighbors through a mobile app that provides crime and safety updates.
The app works with a variety of home-based security systems including ring, a security device hidded within a user’s doorbell.
“Man neighbors, many citizens have purchased these items and are using them in their neighborhoods and it’s a nice way of sharing information and trying to identify suspects,” Saginaw Township Police Department Chief Donald Pussehl said.
Pussehl said that the app will allow residents to share video of their security cameras with fellow neighbors and the department’s crime prevention unit. He said that it only works at the request of the users and cannot be accessed without their permission.
“It’s up to the homeowner whether they want to share that information with us, there’s no saying you have to share it with the police department,” Pussehl said.
Ring also has a security team that will check each video sent to them, to make sure it’s related to crime prevention activity only.
“Before anything is posted, they review it to make sure that its appropriate and that its only going to be law enforcement related or suspicious activity report,” Pussehl said.
Police said that the use of the app will provide another tool for them to communicate with residents and business owners to help prevent and deter criminal activity within the township.
“We can reach out to ring, and they will send out alerts to everybody within whatever parameters we set and anybody within that area we’ve set, we can ask them to check their home videos, and if you’ve seen anything suspicious please contact Saginaw Township Police Department,” Detective/Sargant Scott Malace said.
